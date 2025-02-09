Ecuador temporarily closes borders with Colombia, Peru

The closure, in coordination with immigration authorities, will remain in effect until Monday as part of immediate security actions.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, who is seeking re-election, ordered on Monday the border shutdown in response to alleged destabilization attempts by armed groups.

Noboa also ordered heightened security across the country's land borders, more patrols at ports and rivers, and strict aerial surveillance at airports and private airstrips.

The Ecuadorian Armed Forces began enforcing these measures earlier this week, confirming on social media that they are conducting simultaneous military operations nationwide to uphold national security and sovereignty.

More than 13.7 million Ecuadorians are eligible to vote in Sunday's elections, where they will elect a president and vice president, 151 members of the National Assembly, and five representatives to the Andean Parliament for a four-year term.

Since Friday, Ecuador has entered an official pre-election silence period, allowing voters to reflect before casting their ballots.

MNA/