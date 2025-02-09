Lebanon names new government after two-year caretaker cabinet

The presidency said on Saturday it had accepted the resignation of former caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and signed a decree with Salam to form the new cabinet of 24 ministers.

Speaking to reporters at the presidential palace, Salam said the new government will be reform-driven, which is the only path to saving Lebanon, PressTV reported.

The government will implement the 1989 Taif Agreement that ended the civil war in Lebanon, enact financial and economic reforms, and ensure an independent judiciary, he said.

“The government must ensure security and stability by implementing (UN) Resolution 1701 and overseeing Israel's withdrawal, in parallel with reconstruction efforts. This is not just a promise; it is a commitment,” Salam pointed out.

He went on to say that the government will also work to restore confidence between Lebanon and the international community and rebuild trust between it and the youth.

The Lebanese prime minister noted that he will work closely with President Joseph Aoun “to launch a national reconstruction initiative for Lebanon.”

Aoun, Lebanon's former army chief, was elected president of Lebanon on January 9, ending more than two years of a presidential vacuum that had paralyzed the country's political system.

A few days after his election, Salam, president of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, was named Lebanon's new prime minister and tasked with forming a new government.

