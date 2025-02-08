Missing Alaska plane found with all 10 people presumed dead

The United States Coast Guard in Alaska said on Friday that it had found the wreckage of the aircraft near Nome, about 885 kilometers (550 miles) northwest of Anchorage.

Coastguard spokesperson Mike Salerno told a news conference that two of its personnel had gotten close enough to the wreckage to see three bodies inside, Al Jazeera reported.

“Unfortunately, it does not appear to be a survivable crash,” Salerno said.

The privately operated Cessna 208B Grand Caravan carrying nine passengers and one pilot went missing on Thursday afternoon while en route from Unalakleet to Nome.

The plane’s last known location was over a stretch of water about 50 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Nome.

The crash is the third aviation disaster in the US in little over a week.

On January 28, a regional commercial jetliner collided midair with a US Army helicopter near Washington, DC, killing 67 people.

Two days later, a medical transportation plane crashed into a busy Philadelphia neighborhood, killing the six people on board and one person on the ground.

