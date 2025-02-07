Small plane with 10 onboard goes missing in Alaska

A plane carrying 10 people went missing in a remote region along the western coast of Alaska on Thursday, setting off a search amid poor weather conditions, officials said.

The Cessna 208 Caravan, on Bering Air Flight 445, left Unalakleet, Alaska, about 2:40 p.m. local time, said David Olson, the airline’s director of operations. The plane went off the radar and lost radio contact with air traffic control and the airline around 3:20 p.m., roughly 10 minutes before it was scheduled to arrive in Nome, he said.

A pilot and nine passengers were onboard, Mr. Olson said, adding that their names would not be immediately released. Bering Air’s Caravans can carry as many as nine passengers, according to the airline.

When its position was lost, the aircraft was 12 miles offshore, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement. The plane was later reported overdue, the Alaska State Troopers said, meaning that it had not reached the airport 30 minutes past its estimated arrival time.

