  1. Politics
Jan 29, 2025, 11:57 AM

US teams up with Israel to delay reconstruction in Gaza

US teams up with Israel to delay reconstruction in Gaza

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – A Qatari media outlet has revealed Trump's Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff assured the Zionist regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington would support measures to hamper the rebuilding Gaza Strip.

The New Arab website reported on Wednesday that Witkoff expressed his commitment to postponing the entry of prefabricated housing units into areas adjacent to the regime’s settlements and that the U.S. will help suspend it until an agreement is reached that guarantees the safety of Zionist settlers.

Washington’s plan covers security initiatives sponsored by the US and certain Persian Gulf states with the aim of setting up a buffer zone between the Gaza Strip and the Israeli settlements to mitigate future threats from Gaza against the occupying regime.

In a bid to encourage Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, the White House pledged to slow down the reconstruction efforts, keeping the northern Gaza Strip uninhabitable to force the Gaza residents to leave their homes, the media outlet added.

Trump earlier called for the complete evacuation of Gaza and the resettlement of its residents in neighboring Arab states.

MNA/

News ID 227584
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News