US teams up with Israel to delay reconstruction in Gaza

The New Arab website reported on Wednesday that Witkoff expressed his commitment to postponing the entry of prefabricated housing units into areas adjacent to the regime’s settlements and that the U.S. will help suspend it until an agreement is reached that guarantees the safety of Zionist settlers.

Washington’s plan covers security initiatives sponsored by the US and certain Persian Gulf states with the aim of setting up a buffer zone between the Gaza Strip and the Israeli settlements to mitigate future threats from Gaza against the occupying regime.

In a bid to encourage Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, the White House pledged to slow down the reconstruction efforts, keeping the northern Gaza Strip uninhabitable to force the Gaza residents to leave their homes, the media outlet added.

Trump earlier called for the complete evacuation of Gaza and the resettlement of its residents in neighboring Arab states.

