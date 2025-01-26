One killed in Pakistan's Balochistan bomb explosion

Pakistan police forces announced that a roadside bomb targeted a passenger bus from Khuzdar city in Balochistan province. There is a possibility that the explosion was a suicide bombing by a car bomb.

Police confirmed the death of one passenger so far and several others have been injured.

Pakistani news channels announced that the explosion was severe. The condition of many of the injured is reported critical and there is a possibility that the death toll may increase.

No group has claimed responsibility for today's explosion in Balochistan province yet. Baloch separatist terrorist groups have claimed responsibility for many suicide operations and bombings in the province in the past.

