Jan 21, 2025, 4:07 PM

Blast at Spain's Barcelona port kills one person

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – A blast at the Port of Barcelona has killed a person and "affected" another, emergency services in the northeastern Catalonia region said on Tuesday, adding the ensuing fire had been put out.

In a post on social messaging platform X, the emergency services said the explosion took place during maintenance work at the so-called "Energy Wharf", where chemicals, natural gas and refined petroleum products are loaded, Reuters news agency reported.

Barcelona's city hall said in a statement it had received an alert "for a fire caused by the explosion of a transport tank" at 10.40 a.m. (0940 GMT) and subsequently activated its chemical risk emergency plan.

The companies in the area have ordered the confinement of their staff as a precautionary measure, the statement added.

