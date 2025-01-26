Iran's FM holds talks with Taliban delegation

The top Iranian diplomat held a meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban's acting foreign minister on Sunday.

During the meeting, while welcoming the Iranian delegation, Muttaqi said, "We hope that this meeting will improve the level of our relations with you."

"Iran and Afghanistan are two neighboring Muslim countries and always share each other's sorrows and joys," he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Kabul on Sunday morning to hold talks with Taliban officials.

This is Araghchi's first visit to Afghanistan since he was appointed as Iran's foreign minister.

A team of economic activists is accompanying the top Iranian diplomat on his visit to Kabul.

