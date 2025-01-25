  1. Technology
Jan 25, 2025, 1:41 PM

Pezeshkian visits “Pioneers of Progress” Expo.

Pezeshkian visits “Pioneers of Progress” Expo.

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian paid a visit to an exhibition held to showcase the achievements of the private sector.

The national exhibition of the capabilities and achievements of the private sector named "Pioneers of Progress" kicked off last in Imam Khomeini's Hosseinieh week.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei visited the exhibition to withness the achievements of the country's private sector.

A group of producers and activists of the private sector met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution at Imam Khomeini's Hosseinieh on Wednesday morning.

MNA/

News ID 227407
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News