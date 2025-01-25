Pezeshkian visits “Pioneers of Progress” Expo.

The national exhibition of the capabilities and achievements of the private sector named "Pioneers of Progress" kicked off last in Imam Khomeini's Hosseinieh week.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei visited the exhibition to withness the achievements of the country's private sector.

A group of producers and activists of the private sector met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution at Imam Khomeini's Hosseinieh on Wednesday morning.

