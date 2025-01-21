  1. World
Hamas says to free 4 female Zionists for 200 Palestinians

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – Palestinian Hamas movement said Tuesday that four 'Israeli' women will be released in return for 200 Palestinians.

Israel is expected to release 200 Palestinians in exchange for four female Israeli soldiers, a Hamas media official said Tuesday, according to Press TV. 

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Nader Fakhouri, an official with the Prisoners Media Office affiliated with Hamas.

Fakhouri said, "The second part of the first phase of the Palestinian resistance factions' agreement with the Israeli occupation will begin on January 25."

"On Saturday, the resistance will announce the names of Israeli prisoners to be released, and in return, the (Israeli) occupation will provide a list of Palestinian prisoners to be freed."

"Based on these two lists, the actual implementation will take place on Sunday, January 26, with the release of Palestinian prisoners and the handing over of Israeli prisoners."

Taher al-Nunu, another Hamas official confirmed that four Israeli women will be freed in exchange for a second group of Palestinians.

The ceasefire took effect on January 19. Israel released 90 Palestinian abductees as part of the first phase of the ceasefire. All the Palestinians were freed from Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank on Monday.

Hamas says it is committed to the Gaza ceasefire deal.

