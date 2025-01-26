Israel delaying implementation of Gaza ceasefire, prison swap

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem in a statement on Saturday held the Zionist entity responsible for any disruption in the enforcement of the ceasefire deal and its repercussions on other related matters.

“The occupying regime is still delaying the implementation of the terms of the truce deal and prisoner exchange agreement by continuing to block off Rashid Street and preventing the return of displaced Palestinians from the south to the north,” he said, according to PressTV.

Qassem also emphasized that Hamas has informed mediators that 29-year-old female Israeli captive Arbel Yehud is alive and expected to be released next Saturday.

He further stated that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was under the delusion of winning a victory ever since the regime’s military unleashed its bloody onslaught against Gaza on October 7, 2023, and he was constantly speaking of imaginary achievements.

The Gaza ceasefire deal went into effect last weekend with the release of three Israeli captives and 90 Palestinian prisoners.

SD/