Jan 24, 2025, 4:29 PM

Netanyahu office says troops will not leave southern Lebanon

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – The Israeli Prime Minister's Office has said that the occupying regime's troops will not withdraw from southern Lebanon and will remain in the region with the coordination of the United States.

Under ceasefire agreement reached on Nov. 27 between Israel and Lebanon, Israeli army is required to pull out from southern Lebanon within 60 days.

With just few hours left, the time is fast approaching for Israel to vacate all the territories it occupied during its recent war.

However, Netanyahu has asked the Trump administration to agree to keep five Israeli military positions in southern Lebanon.

The justification included in Netanyahu's request was that "the agreement has not been fully implemented, partly because the Lebanese army is deployed in the area," according to the report.

The Israeli army committed eight ceasefire violations in Lebanon on Wednesday, bringing the total to 629 breaches since the agreement took effect on Nov. 27.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place, ending a period of mutual shelling between Israel and the Hezbollah resistance that began on Oct. 8, 2023 and escalated into a full-scale conflict on Sept. 23 last year.

The Israeli regime accepted a ceasefire with Hezbollah as it could not bear the consequences of heavy Hezbollah attacks.

MNA

