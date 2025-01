Sheikh Muhammad Hamadi, a Hezbollah official, was assassinated outside his house in the Western Bekaa region.

Unidentified gunmen in 2 vehicles shot at Hammadi, which resulted in serious injuries to him.

The gunmen fled to an unknown destination after conducting the assassination operation.

Hamadi was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.

Hezbollah officials are yet to comment on the attack.

