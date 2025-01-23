EU leaders uneasy about return of Donald Trump

Trade between the EU and US is worth €1.5 trillion annually so it is hardly surprising that many EU leaders are uneasy about the return of protectionist Donald Trump to the White House, Press TV reports.

EU finance ministers have convened in Brussels to discuss, among other topics, the potential fallout of a trade war with the United States.

The negative effect on the world economy could be up to 7% of the world GDP. This is like taking the German and French economy together out of the world economy. So there is substantial economic cost for everyone, including for the US.

A record number of people in the EU now rely on food banks as the Euro zone economy falters.

Adding to their concerns, EU leaders are wary of Trump's close ties with fellow Euro skeptic billionaire, Elon Musk.

It seems there's no doubt that Donald Trump and Elon Musk are attempting to reshape global dynamics. Trump's return will test EU - US relations, while Musk's ventures will test Brussels regulatory strength.

Aside from politicians, many European citizens are also downbeat about Trump's return.

