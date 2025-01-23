Iran top diplomat set to visit Kabul in coming days

The one-day visit, which is the first visit of Iran's foreign minister to Kabul since taking the position, is intended to discuss a range of issues of interest or concern between the two sides.

The deep historical, cultural and religious ties between the two neighboring nations have made the need to boost cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan further to secure the high interests of the two nations and confront the challenges necessary within this time frame.

The visit will be accompanied by representatives of various ministries and a high-profile economic and business delegation.

