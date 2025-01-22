Iran, Russia consult on media, information: FM spox

In the online meeting attended by Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei and his Russian counterpart Maria Zakharova, the two sides exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues of interest between the two countries in the fields of media and information, emphasizing further strengthening cooperation in the relevant field.

The Iranian and Russian diplomats also emphasized the importance of expanding specialized cooperation to counter misleading information and fake news according to the provisions of Iran-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement within the framework of the international organizations and forums.

Baghaei and Zakharova also emphasized expanding understandings in the media field between Iran and Russia, continuing cooperation to facilitate professional journalistic activities, and exchanging media and news groups between the two countries.

MA/6355559