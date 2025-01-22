  1. Economy
Jan 22, 2025, 2:39 PM

FM spokesperson:

China always respects Panama's sovereignty over Panama Canal

China always respects Panama's sovereignty over Panama Canal

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – China foreign ministry spokesman says Beijing has not participated in the management and operation of the Panama Canal, adding that the Asian country consistently respects Panama's sovereignty over the Canal.

China has not participated in the management and operation of the Panama Canal and has never intervened in the Canal affairs. China consistently respects Panama's sovereignty over the Canal and recognizes the Canal as a permanently neutral international waterway, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's statement about "retaking" Panama Canal.

China agrees with Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino's statement that the sovereignty and independence of Panama are not negotiable, and that the Canal is not controlled directly or indirectly by any major power, Mao said. 

MNA

News ID 227289

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News