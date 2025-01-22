China always respects Panama's sovereignty over Panama Canal

China has not participated in the management and operation of the Panama Canal and has never intervened in the Canal affairs. China consistently respects Panama's sovereignty over the Canal and recognizes the Canal as a permanently neutral international waterway, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's statement about "retaking" Panama Canal.

China agrees with Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino's statement that the sovereignty and independence of Panama are not negotiable, and that the Canal is not controlled directly or indirectly by any major power, Mao said.

