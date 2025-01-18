Gaza ceasefire deal to led to Israeli society collapse

Zionist media announced that in the 7-hour meeting held by the Israeli cabinet to approve the ceasefire, 24 Israeli ministers voted in favor of the agreement and 8 ministers opposed it.

After 7 hours of argument, the Israeli cabinet approved the exchange operation, by which 33 Israeli prisoners will be released from Gaza, the media said.

Several Israeli media outlets called this agreement a "bad" agreement for Tel Aviv.

Terming the agreement a defeat for Israel, the Israeli media underlined that there was no other option for Israel other than reaching an agreement with Hamas.

These media emphasize that the cease-fire agreement will further disintegrate the Zionist society and is considered a collective punishment for the Israelis.

MP/6349919