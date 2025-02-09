  1. Politics
Israeli army to withdraw from Gaza's Netzarim Corridor

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – The Israeli army will completely withdraw overnight Saturday from its last positions in the Netzarim Corridor, which separates the northern Gaza Strip from the south, according to Israeli media.

An Israeli newspaper reported that the army “is set to complete its withdrawal from its last positions along the Netzarim Corridor overnight into Sunday, marking the full military pullback from northern Gaza,” Anadolu agency reported.

There has been no official comment by the Israeli army regarding the development.

Under the ceasefire agreement, on day 22 of its implementation, the army is required to withdraw from central Gaza’s Netzarim Corridor to an area near the border of the Gaza Strip.

A ceasefire agreement took effect on Jan. 19 in Gaza, halting Israel’s genocidal war that has killed nearly 47,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

