Iran to turn into global power by utilizing its coasts

Major General Mohammad Bagheri made remarks at the opening ceremony of the new second maritime zone of Jask and the joining of defense systems in that area.

He noted that Iran's navy expanded its presence by relocating the Bushehr region to Jask and developing the Konarak region over ten years ago to enhance two of its three strategic areas along the coasts of the Sea of Oman.

He added that even before and during this relocation, the Navy ensured maritime security for the country's commercial and oil fleets by dispatching numerous naval groups.

He emphasized that despite pirates threatening international waterways over the past decade, the Navy's fleets secured the safe passage of the country's commercial and oil vessels through dangerous areas.

He added that today, Iran's Navy has evolved into a force that builds most of its equipment either independently or through the Defense Ministry's naval industries.

Bagheri further noted that the Navy is now fully prepared in various dimensions, including training, skills, design capabilities, and the execution of complex plans and programs.

He stressed that the Jask Second Naval Zone is located in a highly sensitive and strategic area in the Sea of Oman, at the northern gateway to the Indian Ocean, with no obstacles to accessing the entire globe which is considered a great privilege.

He stated that Iran achieved to establishment of the new Second Naval Zone of Jask while facing cruel and numerous sanctions.

He noted that today a significant portion of valuable equipment has been added to the Navy of Iran, enabling it to carry out its missions better than before.

