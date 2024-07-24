Iran’s oil production increased 3 mn bpd during Raeisi admin.

In the last cabinet meeting of the 13th government of Iran on Wednesday, Owji said that positive changes occurred during President Raeisi's administration, noting that the volume of the country's oil production increased to more than 3 million barrels per day.

The government was able to neutralize sanctions in the field of gas condensate export, he said.

He stated that Iran does not need to export gas condensate today, adding that crude sales have been prevented.

He also noted that the daily production of gasoline has increased from 96 million liters to 114 million liters.

Owji pointed out that in the 13th Iranian government, the oil ministry was able to provide the country's energy security and foreign exchange resources.

