Jan 15, 2025, 10:24 AM

Iran's Navy receives first homegrown intelligence destroyer

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – Iran's Navy received the first homegrown intelligence destroyer named 'Zagros' on Wednesday.

The Zagros destroyer is the newest and the most state-of-the-art destroyer in the Navy and is designed for both combat and intelligence missions.

The destroyer joined Iran's Navy fleet during a ceremony on Wednesday morning in the presence of Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram, Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, and a group of senior Iranian military officials.   

The Zagros combat intelligence destroyer was built internally by the efforts of Iranian youth and elites, meeting the intelligence needs of the army's navy in line with maritime security. 

