Turkey's Erdogan suggests running for another term

When a prominent Turkish singer asked him if he was "ready to run for president again." "With you, I am ready," Erdogan replied, according to TASS.

Some local media interpreted this phrase as a signal that the head of state is planning to run for another term, although he made it clear in the spring of 2023 that he planned to hand over leadership to a new generation.

Meanwhile, according to the law, Erdogan would need either constitutional amendments or an early election to be re-nominated. Some lawyers agree that under these options, he would face no obstacles to re-nomination.

The ruling Justice and Development Party has so far rejected the possibility of early elections. However, it intends to draft a new constitution and submit it to a referendum. Work on it is still ongoing, with no clear deadline set.

Erdogan was first elected president in 2014 when the country had a parliamentary system. In 2018, he was re-elected under the presidential system. He ran again in 2023 as the previous constitutional provisions were nullified by the transition to another system.

