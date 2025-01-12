Iran Interests Section extends sympathy with Iranians in US

The Section announced on Saturday that its personnel are ready to provide consular services to the Iranians based in the United States.

The announcement comes days after massive wildfires broke out in Los Angeles.

In a related development, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Pir-Hossein Kolivand, has expressed sympathy with the American Red Cross and the families of victims of the Los Angeles wildfires and announced the IRCS's readiness to send humanitarian aid.

Additionally, Iran's Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref extended condolences to the families of the victims of the widespread wildfires in southern California.

