California wildfire death toll increases

At least 13 people have died as a result of fires that rage in Los Angeles County, California, NBC reported.

According to the broadcaster, eight people died in the Eaton fire area, while another five lost their lives in Palisades. Earlier, County Sheriff Robert Luna reported 11 fatalities and 13 people missing.

Wildfires began to spread across Los Angeles County on January 7. According to meteorologists, dry and windy weather was the cause of the rapid spread of the fires. Evacuation notices were sent to nearly 180,000 residents. The fire has destroyed more than 12,300 structures in the region, with damage estimated in the tens of billions of dollars.

MP/