Los Angeles Hell; Natural disaster or inefficient management

The city of Los Angeles in the state of California has been burning in an uncontrollable fire for several days in the cold weather and at the beginning of the winter season, leaving thousands of people homeless and considerable material damage. US media has announced that at least 11 people were killed during this disaster, saying that there is the possibility of an increase in the death toll.

So far, efforts to contain five wildfires from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena have failed. It is even expected that this fire, which is claimed to be caused by a problem with the electric wires, will continue in the coming days. At the same time, ABC News announced the government's order to more than 180,000 residents of the region to leave their homes, adding that 400 firefighters are present to put out the fire in the sensitive areas of the region.

The spread of fires and increasing damages

The current fires have spread to more than 200,000 hectares of forests, residential areas, and urban infrastructure. The destruction of hundreds of houses is only part of the damage of this disaster.

According to the initial forecasts of AccuWeather, the damages caused by these fires are estimated between 135 and 150 billion dollars. These fires have engulfed areas where some of America's most expensive properties are located.

The insurance industry has also been affected strongly. Analysts predict that insured property losses from these fires will exceed $8 billion.

The wind-driven and rapidly spreading inferno has created one of the costliest wildfire disasters in modern American history, according to the reports.

In addition, some experts have mentioned indirect costs, such as a decrease in property values, psychological and social effects on residents, and increased insurance costs. The critical media outlets consider these figures as a sign of the inefficiency of the government in preventing and managing fires, calling for more attention to climate change and the reconstruction of infrastructure to deal with the crisis.

A natural disaster or management inefficiency? / Investigation of the causes of the incident

The current fires in Los Angeles, which are considered one of the most severe natural disasters in recent years in the state of California, have caused irreparable damage.

These fires, which spread at an unprecedented speed, not only destroy natural resources but also reveal serious weaknesses in crisis management and environmental policies of the American government.

Mismanagement of natural resources and escalation of the crisis

One of the main factors in the spread of fires is the mismanagement of natural resources and forests. The US government has reduced the budget for forest management in recent years. This budget reduction has led to the accumulation of flammable materials such as dry branches and leaves in forests.

In addition, the not using new technologies and the lack of expert staff to monitor the condition of the forests caused this crisis to not be identified and controlled in the early stages. Such weaknesses, along with climate changes, have led to an increase in the intensity and extent of fires.

Inefficient infrastructure and the government's delayed response

Another major problem regarding this disaster is the inefficient infrastructure to deal with the crisis. Lack of fire fighting equipment, lack of access to sufficient water resources, and limited manpower were among the factors that made it difficult to contain the fire.

In addition, the delay in the response of the state and federal government to the crisis caused the scope of damages to increase. While early warnings were issued about the eruption of the fires, the government delayed to send aid and essential equipment. This delay not only increased financial costs but also endangered the lives of thousands of people.

Climate change; The neglected factor in policy-makings

Climate change, as one of the main factors in increasing the intensity and number of fires in California, is still ignored in the policy-makings of the American government. Rising temperatures, decreasing rainfall, and frequent droughts have created ideal conditions for wildfires to erupt.

Despite this scientific evidence, instead of adopting sustainable policies to reduce the effects of climate change, the US government continues to support polluting industries and reduce environmental budgets. This approach not only exacerbates natural crises but also creates a more dangerous future for people and the environment.

The impact of the current crisis on the Trump administration on the eve of inauguration

US President-elect Donald Trump, who will re-enter the White House in a few days (on January 20) after the inauguration ceremony, blamed California Governor Gavin Newsom for the forest fires. In a post on the Truth social media platform, Trump criticized the California governor's refusal to sign the "Water Restoration Declaration"; A proclamation that allowed millions of gallons of water to flow into parts of California every day.

Regarding the impact of the crisis on Trump and his administration, it should be remembered that the widespread fires in Los Angeles and its inefficient management will have negative effects on the Trump administration. The crisis has once again highlighted the weaknesses of his government's environmental policies, particularly climate change denial, and cuts in funding related to natural resource management.

During his presidency, Trump had repeatedly downplayed climate change and prioritized supporting polluting industries; In the international arena, he withdrew the US from the Paris Agreement. His approach at that time was accompanied by widespread criticism from experts, media, and even some local officials in California. In previous wildfire cases, Trump had created a wave of discontent by making statements such as blaming forest management instead of offering practical solutions.

This crisis, not only had a negative impact on the government's popularity but also increased political pressure to reform climate policies and review crisis management budgets. Critics blamed his government for neglecting infrastructure to deal with the crisis and prioritizing short-term economic interests.

To sum up, it is clearly obvious that the terrible fire in Los Angeles is not only a natural crisis but a result of structural and management weaknesses.

