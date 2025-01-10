  1. Politics
Jan 10, 2025, 10:36 AM

Iran congratulates Lebanon on election of new president

Iran congratulates Lebanon on election of new president

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) –Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday congratulated the Lebanese nation, government and all active political parties and groups on the election of the former Army Commander Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s new president.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the election of Jospeh Aoun which is the result of “unity and consensus among a majority of the Lebanese political groups and parties is a success for the entire Lebanon”.

Baghaei also expressed hope that the new president would reinforce national unity, and facilitate the path to progress and development, wishing that Lebanon would counter economic challenges and rebuild the damages caused by the Zionist regime’s “savage” attacks on the country.

The ministry spokesman also wished the election would help guard “national sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of the occupation regime’s threats and covetous eyes.”

He also pointed to historical ties between Iran and Lebanon and reiterated that the Islamic Republic is ready to develop ties with the Lebanese government in all areas. He also wished success for the new president.

MNA

News ID 226718

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News