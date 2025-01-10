Iran congratulates Lebanon on election of new president

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the election of Jospeh Aoun which is the result of “unity and consensus among a majority of the Lebanese political groups and parties is a success for the entire Lebanon”.

Baghaei also expressed hope that the new president would reinforce national unity, and facilitate the path to progress and development, wishing that Lebanon would counter economic challenges and rebuild the damages caused by the Zionist regime’s “savage” attacks on the country.

The ministry spokesman also wished the election would help guard “national sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of the occupation regime’s threats and covetous eyes.”

He also pointed to historical ties between Iran and Lebanon and reiterated that the Islamic Republic is ready to develop ties with the Lebanese government in all areas. He also wished success for the new president.

MNA