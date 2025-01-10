Iran FM congratulates Lebanese president, people

In a post on his X account in Arabic language, the top Iranian diplomat Seyyed Abbas Araghchi wrote after offering congratulations to Joseph Aoun and the people of Lebanon that "Iran supports a stable, secure, and independent Lebanon, a homeland for all Lebanese, and free from foreign occupation and threat."

"As in the past, we will cooperate with any government that represents the aspirations of the Lebanese people, ensures their well-being, and protects Lebanon's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity," he added.

Lebanese legislators on Thursday elected Aoun as the new president after two rounds of voting in the 128-member parliament of the small Mediterranean country, putting an end to a two-year-long political deadlock in the country.

KI