Mojgan Izadi, an Official in the Chamber of Commerce in Isfahan, in central Iran, said on Wednesday that the dish had been registered on WIPO’s patent list.

Beef, yogurt, sugar, and saffron are ingredients of Khoresht-e Maast, Izadi said.

She said food is considered a part of the intangible heritage of any region, adding that obtaining patents for traditional dishes can boost tourism in those areas.

