Iran achieves ‘super resolution’ satellite imaging technology

Hassan Salarieh highlighted that the achievement marks the first time such images have been produced in collaboration with knowledge-based companies.

He explained that the images were generated using a pixel-breaking method and advanced processing techniques, eliminating the need for auxiliary data, Press TV reported.

“This advanced method enables the production of high-quality images that can address many of the country’s domestic needs,” he stated.

Salarieh described this milestone as “valuable and important” for Iran’s space technology development, emphasizing it as a significant advancement in producing high-quality satellite imagery.

According to Salarieh, these images offer unique advantages, particularly in natural resource management, agriculture, urban planning, and environmental monitoring.

He noted the superiority of these images over foreign alternatives in terms of "cost, preparation time, and accessibility."

This development not only reduces Iran’s reliance on foreign data but also bolsters the nation’s information and communication technology infrastructure, he said.

“With this achievement, the Iranian Space Research Center is recognized as a pioneer in producing high-quality space data in the region and beyond,” Salarieh added.

“This new technology also paves the way for enhanced cooperation among universities, research centers, and various industries.”

Salarieh also underscored the increasing demand for high-quality data across various scientific and industrial sectors, stating, “These images can serve as valuable tools in major decision-making and planning processes.”

He further asserted that by continuing this trajectory and investing in research and development, Iran aims to become a leading producer of high-quality satellite images, capable of meeting domestic needs and exporting this technology to other countries.

Earlier this month, Iran successfully launched two domestically manufactured satellites, Kowsar and Hodhod, marking the private sector's debut in the country’s space industry.

On August 2022, Iran launched the Khayyam satellite into orbit from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, utilizing a Soyuz 2.1b rocket.

SD/