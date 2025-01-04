  1. World
Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Ethiopia

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Ethiopia, the US Geological Survey and the German Research Centre for Geosciences said on Saturday.

The quake's epicenter was located 88 miles (142 km) east of the capital, Addis Ababa, and was at a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the USGS said, Deccan Herald reported.

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties as of yet.

