Ceremony held in embassy in Iraq on Gen. Soleimani anniv.

Mashhadani and other Iraqi officials attended a ceremony held at Iran's Embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday to commemorate the memory of Iran's General Qassem Soleimani and his companions who were martyred in a US raid in early 2020.

Addressing the ceremony, "There must be a real coalition consisting of Iraq, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt. These countries are working against the partition of the countries in the region as they do not see it in their interests. These countries are working to prevent chaos and to ensure stability in Syria."

"The idea of ​​the Arab coalition ...is aimed at a real victory for the Zionist regime," he said.

Al-Mashhadani further said that "the sacrifices of Gaza and Lebanon must yield results; There will be an Islamic spring to achieve the great victory."

Hadi al-Amiri, the head and secretary general of the Badr Organization, also addressed the ceremony, commemorating the memories of Martyrs Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Muhandis.

Al-Amiri said that the Islamic Spring will definitely come through the sacrifices made by martyrs of the Resistance.

Iran and Muslims in the region are marking the fifth martyrdom anniversary of the celebrated anti-terror commander who was martyred along with his companions in a US drone raid near Baghdad airport in early 2020.

