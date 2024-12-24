Senior Assad govt. official killed by HTS in Damascus

Mohammad Abdul Rahman, the Minister of Interior in the Syrian transitional government announced that one of the senior figures affiliated with the Assad government was killed in an ambush by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) forces in the Al Qadam Neighbourhood in Damascus, Syria.

According to Arab sources, Abdul Rahman said that "During the conflict, the automobile of this senior official exploded due to carrying explosives."

Earlier, HTS leader Abu Muhammad al-Jolani warned that the officials of the former government would be prosecuted and punished.

He said that anyone who provides information about senior army officers and security forces of the Assad govornment will be rewarded.

On November 27, terrorist groups launched a large-scale offensive against the positions of the Syrian army in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib. By the evening of December 7, they had captured Aleppo, Hama, Daraa and Homs, and on December 8 they entered Damascus, which was abandoned by units of the Syrian government forces.

Bashar Assad left the country and went to Russia. On December 10, Mohammed al-Bashir, who heads the so-called salvation government, announced his appointment as head of the Syrian government for a transitional period that will last until March 1, 2025.

