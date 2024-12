According to the decision of Hezbollah officials, the body of martyr Nasrallah will be buried in place on the old road leading to Rafic Hariri International Airport in Lebanon, the sources told the newspaper Al-Sharq al-Awsat.

The source also reported that this place is supposed to be turned into a shrine.

Preparations are being made for holding a joint funeral ceremony for Nasrallah and Seyyed Hashem Safiuddin, the head of Hezbollah's executive council.

