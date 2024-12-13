  1. Sports
Iran's Alipour snatches bronze at at 2024 IWF World Champions

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – Iran's Ali Alipour won a bronze medal at the 2024 IWF World Championships on Thursday.

Kazakhstan's Nurgissa Adiletuly grabbed gold after lifting 388 kg (174kg+214kg) in total.

Georgia and Iran were on the podium for the first time in the men’s contest. The ultra-consistent Revaz Davitadze finished second and Alipour was third.

Davitadze was up to 96kg for the first time, having won countless medals at lower weights, including a junior world title. He made all six for 177-210-387, his biggest career total by 13kg.

Alipour made the biggest jump of the session, up 9kg in clean and jerk, to finish third on 173-214-387. His team-mate Alireza Moeini had made only one snatch but it was good enough for silver in that discipline. He was seventh in a close finish on total.

Clean and jerk gold, ahead of Adiletuly and Alipour, went to Won Jongbeom from Korea, who missed his last attempt at 221kg and finished sixth.

