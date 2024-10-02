Arab League to hold emergency meeting on Lebanon tomorrow

The Arab League announced its extraordinary meeting at the level of permanent representatives, which will be held tomorrow on Thursday, with a focus on the latest developments in Lebanon.

Assistant Secretary General of the Arab League Hossam Zaki said in a statement, “Tomorrow, at the request of Iraq and with the approval of many Arab countries, a meeting will be held in the Arab League on Lebanon.”

Earlier, Iraq’s Permanent Representative to the Arab League Qahtan Al-Janabi announced that Iraq had requested to hold an emergency meeting of the Arab League regarding Lebanon.

He said that Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein submitted a request to hold an emergency meeting of the Arab League at the level of permanent representatives regarding Lebanon.

In this meeting, the latest situation in Lebanon, especially the situation of the displaced and refugees, and the provision of humanitarian aid to Lebanon will be reviewed, Al-Janabi added.

