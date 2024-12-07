Iran to support Syria with whatever means needed

Araghchi held a joint press conference on Friday with his Iraqi and Syrian counterparts Fuad Hussein and Bassam Sabbagh in Baghdad.

The top Iranian diplomat warned that if Syria becomes a safe haven for terrorists and the ground is prepared for the return of terrorist groups, this will pose a major threat to the entire region and Syria's neighboring countries.

Referring to three messages of the tripartite meeting in Baghdad, he added, “The first message is to support the Syrian government and people in the fight against Takfiri terrorist groups.”

Stressing that the terrorists are carrying out attacks as part of an American-Zionist plot, he underlined that the role of the Zionists in designing this conspiracy should not be overlooked.

Iran has always supported the Syrian government and people in their fight against terrorist groups and will continue to do so with all its might and with whatever is needed and requested by the Syrian government, Araghchi continued.

In order to protect our own security, we must support the security of our neighbors in the fight against terrorism, Araghchi further cited.

The Iraqi foreign minister, for his part, condemned the ongoing attacks in Syria by terrorists who are listed as a terrorist group by the UN.

Hussein said his country has been a victim of terrorism and would continue to fight it.

Sabbagh, the foreign minister of Syria, for his part, said that the Syrian army is conducting its duties to fight terrorist groups, adding that the moves by terrorist groups have displaced a portion of his country’s people.

He also called for regional and international efforts to combat terrorist groups.

The Takfiri terrorists led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched a large-scale attack in Aleppo and Idlib provinces in the northwest of Syria last month, seizing several areas, according to reports.

Since then, the Syrian government forces have been engaged in fierce clashes with the terrorists to regain ground.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-sponsored militancy since March 2011, with Damascus saying the Western states and their regional allies are aiding terrorist groups to wreak havoc in the Arab country.

