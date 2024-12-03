3 killed, 5 wounded in mass shooting in Chicago

Late Monday, it was unclear whom Chicago Police were looking for in connection with the mass shooting, or what led up it all. Police spent most of the evening at the scene gathering evidence and surveillance, and conducting interviews with anyone who may have been inside the house to witness the carnage.

It was a chilling juxtaposition as Christmas lights and decorations were overtaken by police lights and crime scene tape.

Police said at 2:10 p.m., police were called for a shooting in a house in the 3500 block of West 59th Street, between St. Louis and Central Park avenues in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Responding officers found eight people—four men and four women, all between the ages of 20 and 35—had been shot. Three of the four men were dead, according to Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Jon Hein.

Police believe a social gathering was going on at the time of the shooting, Hein said. There were no reports that any children were present.

