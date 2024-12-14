Iran FM releases reports on HR records in US, UK

The annual reports released by the foreign ministry are based on a law approved by the Iranian parliament in 2011.
The full text of the report is available at the following address: https://en.mfa.ir/portal/newsview/758096
MNA
TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign ministry has published its annual report on the violations of human rights in the United States and the United Kingdom.
The annual reports released by the foreign ministry are based on a law approved by the Iranian parliament in 2011.
The full text of the report is available at the following address: https://en.mfa.ir/portal/newsview/758096
MNA
Your Comment