E3 continue to level anti-Iran accusations for enrichment

In a joint statement published on the British government's website, without mentioning their unconstructive actions and their lack of commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), they claimed, “We, the governments of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, condemn Iran’s latest steps, as reported by the IAEA, to expand its nuclear program to significantly increase the rate of production of uranium enriched up to 60% at the underground Fordow facility”.

“We are also extremely concerned to learn that Iran has increased the number of centrifuges in use and started preparations to install additional enrichment infrastructure, further increasing Iran’s enrichment capacity,” the European Troika claimed.

The Troika referred to the last meeting of the Board of Governors in Geneva, claiming, "Last week the E3 met with Iran to discuss Iran’s nuclear program and sanctions and reiterated their commitment to dialogue and constructive behavior”.

Without mentioning the repeated violations of their agreements with Iran, the Europeans claimed, “Iran’s actions have further hollowed out the JCPOA, will increase Iran’s high enriched uranium stockpile which already has no credible civilian justification, and have taken place before the IAEA has been able to implement necessary additional safeguards measures.”

Finally, they announced, “We strongly urge Iran to reverse these steps, and to immediately halt its nuclear escalation.”

