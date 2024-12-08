Iran diplomats left Syria before assault on Damascus embassy

Baghaei told Tehran Times that all Iranian staff are safe and left the embassy before the attackers arrived.

On November 27, terrorists initiated a significant offensive in Syria's northwestern Aleppo province, rapidly gaining ground as the Syrian Army appeared reluctant to engage.

The Syrian government fell early Sunday in a stunning end to President Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year rule over the Arab country after the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group stormed and captured the capital Damascus.

MNA/