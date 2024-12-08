  1. Politics
Dec 8, 2024, 2:49 PM

Iran diplomats left Syria before assault on Damascus embassy

Iran diplomats left Syria before assault on Damascus embassy

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei says that Iranian diplomats at Tehran's embassy in Damascus had evacuated the premises prior to an assault by Tahrir al-Sham forces.

Baghaei told Tehran Times that all Iranian staff are safe and left the embassy before the attackers arrived.

On November 27, terrorists initiated a significant offensive in Syria's northwestern Aleppo province, rapidly gaining ground as the Syrian Army appeared reluctant to engage.

The Syrian government fell early Sunday in a stunning end to President Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year rule over the Arab country after the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group stormed and captured the capital Damascus.

MNA/

News ID 225370

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News