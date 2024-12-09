3 Israeli soldiers killed, 12 injured in northern Gaza

The Israeli military has released the names of the three slain soldiers as following:

Staff Sgt. Ido Zano, 20, a combat medic with the Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion, from Yehud-Monosson.

Staff Sgt. Barak Daniel Halpern, 19, a squad commander in the Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion, from Kiryat Ono.

Sgt. Omri Cohen, 19, of the Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion, from Ashdod.

In the same incident, 12 soldiers were wounded, including a Givati reservist and a member of the Artillery Corps’ Sky Riders Unit in serious condition.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the incident in Jabalia have not yet been released by the military, according to Times of Israel.

MNA