Syria's Assad and his family arrive in Moscow: Russian source

"President Assad of Syria, with his family, has arrived in Moscow. Russia, based on humanitarian considerations, has granted them asylum," the source told RIA Novosti, accordingto Sputnik.

The source added that Russia has always supported the pursuit of a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

"Russia has always advocated for a political solution to the Syrian crisis. We believe that it is necessary to resume negotiations under the auspices of the UN," the source told the agency.

This news rejected the earlier today's reports by some media that claimed Assad was killed in a plane crash while still in Syria.

