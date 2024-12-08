Bashar Assad reportedly left Syria

Syrian Prime Minister reacts to developments

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali said that he does not plan on leaving his home and that he wants to ensure that public institutions continue to function, Al Jazeera reported.

The meeting of the Syrian Council of Ministers will be held on Sunday morning, he said, adding that they are ready for any action to hand over power.

Local sources say Assad left Syria

On Sunday morning, Arab media outlets said in a report that Assad had left the country.

Reuters also said in a report that the Syrian Army command has told officers that Assad's rule has ended.

Syrian Army, Russia Air Force eliminate more terrorists

According to the Syrian SANA news agency, the Russian Coordination Center announced that the Syrian army with the help of the Russian air force killed 300 terrorists in the last 24 hours.

The report adds that in these attacks, 55 terrorist vehicles were also destroyed in the joint attacks of Russia and Syria.

Terrorists enter Damascus

Several Western news sources such as Reuters and CNN and some local media outlets claim that a group of terrorists have entered Damascus and claim that there has been no specific conflict between them and the Syrian army.

Some local sources also say that the Damascus airport is now out of the control of the government forces.

The Syrian government is yet to comment on the reports.

This is a developing story...

MNA/6310525/6310597