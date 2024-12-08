Israeli tanks enter southern Syria

The Israeli regime's military announced the beginning of its land invasion of southern Syria on Sunday morning, Al Manar reported.

Zionist media reported that the army tanks crossed the border fence in the Golan Heights early in the morning.

The Israeli aggression comes while the political and military developments inside Syria are rapidly changing and the terrorists have taken control of Damascus.

Israeli media also reported the large-scale arrival of the occupying forces in the Quneitra area located in the south of Syria.

