Zionist soldiers injured in West Bank ramming attack

A Palestinian attacked Israeli settlers in his car in the West Bank on Saturday, official Isralei media said.

A man in his 30s is seriously wounded in a car-ramming attack near the West Bank’s Fawwar camp, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said, according to the Times of Israel.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The attacker fled the scene following the attack, the Israeli regime media said.

However, some Hebrew-language sources said 4 Israeli soldiers were injured in the attack.

