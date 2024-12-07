  1. World
Dec 7, 2024, 8:52 PM

Zionist soldiers injured in West Bank ramming attack

TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – A car-ramming attack in the West Bank on Saturday injured Zionist regime's soldiers.

A Palestinian attacked Israeli settlers in his car in the West Bank on Saturday, official Isralei media said.

A man in his 30s is seriously wounded in a car-ramming attack near the West Bank’s Fawwar camp, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said, according to the Times of Israel.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The attacker fled the scene following the attack, the Israeli regime media said.

However, some Hebrew-language sources said 4 Israeli soldiers were injured in the attack.

