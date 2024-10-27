At least 50 soldiers were injured, 15 of whom critically, in a car-ramming operation targeting the Giliot military base north of Tel Aviv.

Local media in the Zionist regime reported that 6 settlers have been killed and dozens were injured following a vehicle-ramming incident at the Glilot junction on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, Al-Mayadeen reported.

Initial reports indicated that a truck collided with a bus stop near the intersection, prompting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the event.

More than 50 Zionists, all of whom appeared to be military forces, were injured at a bus station north of Tel Aviv while six soldiers have thus far been killed in this runover operation.

Further coverage revealed that the truck ran over a large number of Israeli soldiers near a military base in Giladi, raising concerns about the scale of the incident.

According to Israeli media, the person who conducted the operation has been killed.

"Israel's" Magen David Adom ambulance service stated that they are responding to dozens of injuries resulting from the truck collision with the bus stop.

Concurrently, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that there were dozens of injuries among a group of settlers and soldiers near Giladi, with a helicopter called in to transport the wounded.

Israeli media outlets reported more than 50 injuries in the vehicle-ramming incident, including many critically injured.

Some news sources in the Zionist regime announced that all of the injured in this runover operation occurred near Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv Israeli army soldiers.

