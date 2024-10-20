Israeli military jeep runs over, kills a Palestinian in WB

Local sources, requesting anonymity, were quoted as saying that the youth, identified as Kareem Mazeed, was riding his motorbike along the main road in Anabta town, located 9 kilometers (5.5 miles) east of Tulkarm, on Saturday night when an Israeli army jeep deliberately rammed into him.

Palestinian medical officials said the young man suffered serious injuries to his head in the ramming attack.

Locals said Israeli forces stormed Anabta through the eastern checkpoint of the town, patrolled its roads, and chased Palestinian passenger cars before one of the jeeps ran over the young man.

People in Anabta took part in a general strike on Sunday morning in protest against Mazeed’s killing at the hands of Israeli forces.

A funeral for the young man and a rally in condemnation of Israeli crimes against Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip will be held in the town later in the day, according to local sources

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has said in a statement that more than 759 Palestinians, have been killed by Israeli army fires and illegal settler attacks in the occupied West Bank since the outbreak of the genocidal Gaza war on October 7, 2023.

The ministry statement said that over 6,500 have been wounded in the West Bank since last October.

Among the dead are 18 women and 165 children, the statement added.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 42,603 people have been killed and 99,795 others wounded since Israel’s war on the Palestinian territory began in October 2023.

The toll includes 84 deaths in the previous 24 hours, the ministry announced in a statement.

The figures are likely far higher with an estimated 10,000 bodies buried in the vast debris of destroyed buildings throughout the Gaza Strip.

