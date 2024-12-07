Iran, Iraq, Syria issue statement over regional developments

The Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Iraq, and the Syrian Arab Republic convened on December 6, 2023, at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baghdad, the statement reads.

The meeting focused on discussing regional challenges in general as well as recent security developments in Syria, it added.

The participating foreign ministers expressed consensus regarding the risks posed by recent events in Syria and their sensitivity for all parties in the region, the statement added.

The top diplomats strongly condemned all forms of terrorism identified by the United Nations Security Council and emphasized the importance of joint efforts to combat it. Additionally, they condemned Israel's ongoing acts of aggression against Syria, Gaza, and Lebanon, the foreign ministers further noted in the statement.

The foreign ministers agreed on the necessity of continued consultation and coordination among the three nations to monitor these developments and remain prepared for any potential changes in the days ahead, according to the statement.

They underscored the importance of respecting Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence. The ministers emphasized that threats to Syrian security represent a broader regional risk and that the only way to safeguard the region from further escalation is through continuous coordination, cooperation, and sustained diplomatic consultations.

The ministers also stressed the need to mobilize Arab, regional, and international efforts to find peaceful solutions to the challenges facing the region in general and Syria in particular.

This tripartite meeting represents another step toward strengthening regional cooperation and addressing ongoing security and political challenges in a collective and diplomatic manner, it concluded.

