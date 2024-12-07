US describes HTS as terror organization

Lebanese Al Mayadeen reported, citing the spokesperson’s remarks on Friday that it is time to negotiate and end to the conflict in Syria via the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution 2254, which calls for a political settlement.

The spokesperson also claimed that Washington continues to urge its allies and partners to protect civilians, describing Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) as a foreign terror organization.

The Takfiri terrorists led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched a large-scale attack in Aleppo and Idlib provinces in the northwest of Syria last month, seizing several areas, according to reports.

Since then, the Syrian government forces have been engaged in fierce clashes with the terrorists to regain ground.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-sponsored militancy since March 2011, with Damascus saying the Western states and their regional allies are aiding terrorist groups to wreak havoc in the Arab country.

